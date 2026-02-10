House adopts solon's education, culture resos

Four resolutions, filed by Congressman Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., were adopted by the House Committee on Basic Education and Culture during its February 10, 2026 meeting.

These include House Resolution (HR) No. 381, honoring Aries Resultay Galang for being named one of the Outstanding Filipino Educators in the United Arab Emirates 2025 by the Filipino International Teachers’ Society; HR No. 412, recognizing the Angeles City Science High School research team for winning gold at Science Castle Asia 2025; HR No. 427, commending the Livingstone International School Nexus Robotics Team for securing the Platinum Award in the Senior Division Idea Contest; and HR No. 429, congratulating Kean Mattieu Aguilar for winning gold medals in the Philippine International Mathematical Olympiad Final Round and the Thailand International Mathematical Olympiad.

Lazatin said the resolutions were filed to recognize individuals who brought honor to the country in various fields.

In November 2025, Lazatin awarded several honorees with Certificates of Recognition and personal cash incentives.

These included members of the Nexus Robotics Team—Mira Preshuce Valentin, Tatianna Alysse Llanos Dee, Sean Joseph Liangco, Liam Jibriel Cubacub, and Mateo Sebastian Dulatre—and the ACSCI Research Team composed of Matthew Sardeng, Reatriz Escarro, and Althea Ramos.

On February 4, 2026, Lazatin said he also filed HR No. 734 congratulating Adam Delos Reyes of Barangay Pandan, Angeles City, for winning silver and bronze medals at the 6th Asian Open Schools Invitational (AOSI) Aquatics Championship held Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2026 in Thailand.

Delos Reyes, 7, a Grade 2 student at Living Stone International School, competed in the 50-meter backstroke and the 4x50-meter medley relay, where he earned the silver and bronze medals, respectively.