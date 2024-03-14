House probe on Balubad shooting incident sought

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo "Jon" Lazatin II urged the House of Representatives to investigate the recent shooting incident in Sitio Balubad, Barangay Anunas, Angeles City.

At least seven residents were reportedly injured by gunfire when they attempted to stop the demolition team of Clarkhills.

Lazatin filed House Resolution No. 1645, which asks the House Committee on Human Rights to “issue condemnation and conduct an investigation, in aid of legislation.

The solon mentioned the violent demolition, reported shooting of residents, and grave threats to the members of the media by the armed demolition team of Clarkhills Properties Corporation (CPC).

Lazatin said the 72-hectare land is reportedly targeted for the development of a residential subdivision and business center by CPC.

He said Clarkhills has attempted to conduct demolition activities on three instances on October 2023, and February and March this year.

Lazatin said the enforcement of the demolition carried out by the armed demolition team threatens the life and livelihood of the residents of Sitio Balubad.

“Despite the presence of police personnel to ensure peace and order, the demolition, as carried out by the armed demolition team, culminated as not peaceful. The tasteless act of allowing armed private individuals of forcing residents out of their homes cannot be tolerated. They allowed the basic right to life and right of abode of the people to be violated,” Lazatin said.

He said the Congress must defend the rights of the people, especially for those who are ravaged by poverty.

Two men were reportedly arrested and are now facing charges for frustrated homicide and illegal possession of firearms.