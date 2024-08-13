House to hold POGO inquiry in Pampanga

BACOLOR — Members of the House of Representatives investigating the illegal activities and abuses inside the Philippine offshore gaming operators (Pogo) will be heading to Pampanga this week.

The investigation will involve four committees: the Committee on Dangerous Drugs, the Public Order and Safety Panel, the Committee on Public Accounts, and the Committee on Human Rights.

Surigao del Norte Second District Representative Robert Ace stated that the first public hearing outside the premises of the House of Representatives will take place in Pampanga.

The House quad-panel is scheduled to convene at the Villa de Bacolor Convention Center in Bacolor on Friday.

Earlier, Pampanga Third District Representative Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr. on Monday called for the consolidation of ongoing inquiries on POGO.

Other issues related to POGO include alleged human trafficking and extra-judicial killings (EJKs) that happened during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug campaign.

Several Chinese nationals are suspected to be behind illegal POGO and the drug shipment seized in Mexico town, where former Duterte adviser Michael Yang was linked.

None of the Chinese suspects, including Yang, have appeared before the House, which ordered their arrest.