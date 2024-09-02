How many years before the new overpass be completed?

An increasing population must be answered with an increased infrastructures. Topping the priorities are the road networks. Without good roads which should move goods and passengers, the economy will suffer, even none economist knows that. A railway system is the ideal, but sorry we don’t have one. In the early years there was, but never upgraded. It was decommissioned even.( The Philippine government even borrowed money, hundreds of million dollars from China Eximbank but only lined up pockets of corrupt officials. Since it has government guarantee we are still pay the loan from our scarce tax money).

The main artery is the MacArthur Highway which will connect north and central Luzon to Metro Manila. Sorry folks, motorists going to Manila is seldom used due to the longer hours. So instead, motorists use the TIPLEX, SCTEX and NLEX. There are numerous problems motorists encounter too on this so-called ‘expressways’. The use of their Radio Frequency Identification ( RFID) are palpaks. Tulog na tulog ang Toll Regulatory Board (TRB). Understandably,because the owners of the expressways are Manny V. Pangilinan and Ramon S. Ang, two of the most powerful and richest persons in the country today.

Retro: There was a time in my youth that the calesas and the rig drivers were called 'king of the road'. Later it was the jeepneys. They were the United States army vehicles used by the American GIs in world war 2. When the war ended in 1945, these vehicles were modeled to passenger jeepneys and until today they are still in use. (The jeepney modernization program has been pulled back several times due to the stubbornness of their operators and several deadlines.Then came the tricycles and became the mode of transport supposedly to be operated only for the tertiary roads. Now they are on the highways. Pati na E-bikes and kolong kolong.

Now the bike riders multiplied on almost every roads and are most visible on the highways. They are not concern about safety. Most road accidents today most likely will involve a motorcycle rider. Those daredevils seemingly fear nothing. There are so many unecessary deaths on the highways and I keep asking whom can we point the finger of blame? To the motorists, to the agencies of the government like the Land Transportation Office (LTO), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), the Philipine National Police (PNP) Highway Patrol, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) or to the victims of road accidents?

The Porac-Angeles overpass bridge was many years in the making. It cost the taxpayers P720 million. At long last, it is now being used. The motorists suffered enough due to its long construction period. Another bypass bridge is currently under construction along a stretch of the MacArthur highway in Angeles City. It will definitely disturb many business activities in the area. And for sure you can expect motorists gnashing their teeth and cursing. The common question is how many years before it will be finished? Search me.