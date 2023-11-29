How safe are kolong-kolongs?

To date, the family of the four children who lost their lives in a vehicular accident recently in Porac town are still in grief and disbelief. Many have condoled and expressed sympathy for the loss and feel the agony of the parents of the angels who were hit by a truck.

The driver of the truck who admitted that he was not feeling well or drowsy when the accident happened was likewise disoriented realizing that he took the lives of the kids who went with their father in going to a wake near their neighborhood.

The accident happened around 10:00 p.m. and due to such, visibility on roads is not that perfect. The truck driver may feel sleepy during such time and may not be a perfect driver too because of the time and the place where he may not expect that a kolong-kolong be still traversing on the road during such a moment.

Kolong-kolongs are popular these days. They are tricycles which are usually made up of welded G. I. pipes, flat and round steel bars. They are fabricated for multi-purpose uses such as hauling farm products, construction materials, animals, merchandise goods and many others. Some are equipped with seats converting them into passenger tricycles.

Precisely they do not undergo quality control. Despite the fact that they have to be registered with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and pass the Motor Vehicle Inspection System (MVIS) for road worthiness, many still ply our roads despite their dilapidated conditions.

I know some friends whose kolong-kolongs are not registered with the LTO. The owners usually make excuses saying that their vehicles are merely for farm use or merely for proximate destinations. Be that as it may, the Motor Vehicle Law provides that all motorized vehicles using gasoline or diesel or fuel (except for farm equipment) and regularly ply our roads should be registered with the said office.

Many farmers use kolong-kolongs in taking their farm produce to markets. During my very early rides, I see many of them on roads loaded with vegetables and other farm products. Unfortunately, they are overloaded, lack tail or signal lights and sometimes equipped only with small flashlights as their headlights.

While there are many kolong-kolongs which look sturdy and road worthy, many of them are dilapidated and lack the right to be on roads. For a start, they have to be properly registered with the LTO. Sadly, since the sidecars of these vehicles are only “home-made” or merely fabricated by any welder, only the motorcycle of these kolong-kolongs are registered as “single motorcycle” and not as tricycles. Kolong-kolongs should likewise be banned on major roads and highways because of their being “unsafe” and lacks road worthiness.

As a development on the accident at Porac, the LTO has preventively suspended for 90 days the license of the truck driver involved in the said mishap pending the investigation. A little justice has been served although road authorities should be serious enough to look at the incident. While the lost lives can never be brought back, road authorities can perhaps look into some protocols on roads regardless of what type of vehicle is used. The LTO has expressed its sympathy to the families of the said victims. such condolences can somehow alleviate the pain of the victims' kins.

