HOW SCHOOL VIOLENCE IS GLORIFIED (First of two parts)

School violence is committed by individuals, but modern media ecosystems often provide the stage, audience, and amplification that can turn isolated acts of violence into cultural spectacles.

In every generation, society finds a convenient scapegoat. For school violence, we have blamed broken homes, video games, peer pressure, moral decline, and even the modern educational system. Yet one uncomfortable question warrants deeper examination: What role does the media play in transforming school violence from a local tragedy into a national spectacle?

This question is not an attack on press freedom. Nor is it an attempt to silence journalists or dismantle social media. Rather, it is an invitation to confront a disturbing reality. While violence begins with the perpetrator, its social impact is often amplified by an ecosystem that rewards attention, sensationalism, and virality.

The truth is hard to ignore: the Fourth Estate and its digital extensions have, at times, contributed to the glorification of school violence. Again, violence begins with individuals, but notoriety is often manufactured by the ecosystem that publicizes it.

Beyond Reporting

Journalism exists to inform the public. It uncovers truths, exposes injustices, and holds institutions accountable. When violence erupts in schools, the media has both the right and the obligation to report it. But somewhere between informing and entertaining, a dangerous line is sometimes crossed.

A school fight that once would have been witnessed only in a classroom now reaches millions of viewers. A student’s violent outburst becomes a trending topic. Video clips are replayed repeatedly. Perpetrators receive more exposure than victims. Social media users dissect every detail, create memes, and engage in endless speculation. Violence ceases to be merely an event. It becomes content. What should have been treated as a painful social problem is repackaged as a commodity within the attention economy.

The modern media environment thrives on visibility. The more shocking the content, the more engagement it drives. Engagement generates advertising revenue, fuels platform growth, and strengthens audience retention. Violence therefore acquires market value.

This is where the ethical dilemma arises.

The Currency of Attention

The perpetrators of school violence often seek more than physical harm. They seek recognition. Many violent acts stem from anger, isolation, rejection, humiliation, or powerlessness. The offender may feel invisible in everyday life. Violence suddenly makes that individual impossible to ignore.

The media unintentionally provides the reward. Photographs appear on screens worldwide. Names become household names. Personal histories are scrutinized, and motivations are debated. Entire documentaries, podcasts, and online discussions revolve around one disturbing act.

The victim may be forgotten, while the perpetrator becomes famous. In a culture obsessed with visibility, notoriety can serve as an alternative form of achievement. This does not mean that media coverage causes violence. Such a claim would be simplistic and intellectually dishonest. Human behavior is far more complex than that.

However, it would be equally dishonest to deny that excessive publicity can incentivize future imitators. When troubled individuals see society’s attention focused solely on offenders, they may draw a dangerous lesson: violence guarantees an audience.

In an age when attention has become a currency, perhaps the most dangerous reward we can give violence is an audience.