HOW SCHOOL VIOLENCE IS GLORIFIED (Last of two parts)

Social Media and the Democratization of Spectacle

Traditional media at least operates under professional standards and editorial oversight. Social media does not. Today, every smartphone owner is a broadcaster. Every fight can be recorded. Every act of aggression can be uploaded. Every incident can be monetized through views, shares, and followers.

This has fundamentally changed the nature of violence. Students no longer fight only in hallways. They fight before a potential global audience. Some incidents appear carefully staged for recording. Spectators who should intervene instead become videographers. The first instinct is no longer to stop the violence but to capture it. This phenomenon reveals a profound moral shift. The camera has transformed witnesses into consumers.

Even more troubling, social media algorithms often reward emotional intensity. Anger, outrage, fear, and conflict drive more engagement than civility, reflection, or reconciliation. As these videos spread, platforms amplify the very behavior that society claims to condemn. The result is a paradox: while communities express outrage over school violence, they also contribute to its visibility and cultural prominence.

The Myth of Neutral Amplification

Media institutions often defend themselves by claiming they merely report reality. This defense contains some truth, but not the whole truth. Every news story involves decisions. Editors decide what deserves front-page treatment. Producers choose which footage to replay. Platforms choose which content to elevate through algorithms.

Coverage is not merely about presenting facts but also about assigning significance. When violence receives disproportionate attention compared with stories about conflict resolution, peer mediation, student leadership, or community healing, a distorted picture of reality emerges.

The public begins to perceive violence as more common, more influential, and more culturally significant than it actually is. This does not simply shape opinions. It shapes behavior. People imitate what society repeatedly highlights. If heroism is celebrated, more people aspire to it. If notoriety is rewarded, some individuals will pursue it. The mechanism is neither mysterious nor new. What is new is the unprecedented speed and scale at which digital technologies distribute attention.

Toward Responsible Coverage

The solution is not censorship. A free society requires a free press. Responsibility is the answer.

Journalists must resist sensationalism. News organizations should avoid turning perpetrators into celebrities. Coverage should focus on victims, consequences, systemic causes, and constructive responses rather than offenders’ personalities. Likewise, social media platforms must confront their role in amplifying harmful content. Algorithms should not be engines of spectacle. Visibility should not automatically reward destructive behavior.

Schools, meanwhile, must strengthen media literacy programs. Students should learn not only how to consume media but also how it shapes perception, behavior, and social values. The goal is not ignorance but wisdom.

The Mirror We Refuse to Face

School violence is not merely a matter of individual misconduct. It also reflects societal incentives. Every viral fight video, every sensational headline, and every algorithmically amplified act of aggression force us to confront an uncomfortable question: Are we truly condemning violence, or merely consuming it?

The answer may explain why violence continues to command extraordinary public attention. The Fourth Estate remains indispensable to democracy, and social media remains a powerful tool for communication and civic engagement. Yet both must recognize that attention is not neutral.

Attention is power. When that power repeatedly gravitates toward spectacle, society risks creating the very conditions in which violence flourishes. In the digital age, the greatest danger is not that violence exists. The greatest danger is that violence has become visible, profitable, and, in some corners of our culture, disturbingly captivating.