How Shall We and Our Kids Read?

The National Reading Month, led by the Department of Education, is celebrated every November in pursuit of its ardent goal of making every Filipino child a competent reader and writer appropriate to his or her grade level as part of the Every Child A Reader Program, now known as the Bawat Bata Makakabasa Program. This year's theme, "Basa, Salin, Daloy," highlights the love for reading by encouraging the smooth exchange and translation of knowledge while supporting academic recovery and accessible learning for Filipino students. The yearly celebration of National Reading Month encourages schools to hold related activities and advocacy programs such as book donation drives, adoption of barangay and school libraries, story-reading events, and other activities that promote the value of and love for reading among children.

Nowadays, children as young as two years old are already exposed to iPads and other digital gadgets that may cause harmful effects on their cognitive and even moral development. For most parents, this has become an inevitable reality, but taking precautionary measures is a worthwhile consideration. For example, the number of hours that a child is allowed to use these gadgets should be controlled, and the applications and games they access should likewise be monitored by parents. As early as possible, we should instill the habit of reading in children. It should always be considered an indispensable undertaking that each of us must engage in, as it is the fundamental skill and competency that makes all other proficiencies possible.

In my personal observation, the pressing concern that each and every one of us must look into is the emergence of technologies that affect our reading habits, such as tablets, mobile phones, and other multi-purpose gadgets. These devices offer numerous applications, from games to photo and video platforms, because software developers have made it a point to provide practically everything that captures our interest, including books, magazines, and other reading materials in digital form. This so-called "digitalization" has caused immense disadvantages to the printing industry as more people have shifted to the digital versions of almost all printed materials. Today, we are talking about e-books and applications such as Kindle that make digital reading highly accessible and convenient.

A paperless society is one of the highest goals that Microsoft founder Bill Gates has long envisioned. During a speaking engagement at the Royal Spanish Academy decades ago, Gates explained his goal of "putting an end to paper and then to books." Following his judgment that books are "anachronistic objects," Gates firmly believed that "computer screens are able to replace paper in all the functions that paper has heretofore assumed." He further enumerated the advantages of using computers in place of books and paper. First, it becomes less burdensome to carry several books at once, and the space they occupy can be eliminated since storing digital copies on an iPad or tablet is highly convenient. Second, the electronic transmission of news and literature offers ecological advantages by saving more trees and helping alleviate forest destruction. Gates' vision is for people to continue reading, but this time on computer screens.

While this modernistic approach to reading may seem highly convenient for many of us, we cannot disregard the disadvantages that come with it. For one, prolonged reading on computers and digital gadgets may have adverse effects on our health, particularly on our eyes. Another limitation is our dependence on electricity and battery power, especially during power interruptions or when devices run out of charge.

As early as 2025, Finland made the surprising move to reintroduce physical books and shift away from excessive dependence on digital tools to address declining student concentration and learning outcomes. Finnish students from Grades 1 to 9 were restricted in their use of personal mobile phones, laptops, and tablets during instructional hours and were encouraged to focus more on handwriting through the renewed emphasis on pen-and-paper lectures and activities. The reasons for this shift were compelling: the notable decline in student focus as learners rushed through digital exercises to play games or switch browser tabs, declining health and well-being due to increased exposure to gadgets, particularly during nighttime, and, most importantly, the decline in academic performance reflected in falling Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) scores, particularly in foundational reading skills.

I believe that achieving a healthy balance between reading books and digital reading is the way to go. Reading printed books should be a de rigueur interest during the early years of childhood, and once this habit is nurtured into adulthood, the convenience of digital reading may then be enjoyed as a valuable complement rather than a replacement. As the saying goes, we must first learn the basics before moving on to more advanced ways of doing things.