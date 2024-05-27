How to assemble a strong team

The election laws allow candidates 90 days and local bets 45 days to campaign and can be officially in the hustings. But every would be candidate it can at this time intimate to the public is desire for public office by conducting caucuses. It cannot be considered a violation at this time because the law says that it is not yet the campaign period, ergo there is no violation. There are now big billboards of senatorial candidates like that of Imee Marcos, Francis Tolentino and Camille Villar on strategic area along the highways. ( I made a road trip last March in Laguna, Batangas and Cavite during the Holy Week and the highways are dotted with tarpaulins wishing or advising motorists to have safe travels). Well, possibly most them believe that ‘early bird catches the worm’.

There are always combinations in life and in any human pursuit. Presidential candidates have someone on the back ride as they should ride in tandem. The most successful was that of Bongbong Marcos and Inday Sara Duterte. They represented Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Bongbong’s dad was from the Ilocos, a part of Luzon and the mother is from Leyte in the Visayas . Inday Sara is from Mindanao.

The mayors have their vice mayors, and in Angeles City Congressman Jonjon Lazatin will have Vicky Vega Cabigting as running mate. It is a perfect match up. Both are successful in their runs in many recent elections. Lazatin hurdled with ease three congressional elections and Cabigting is always a winner in the vice mayoral race in the city. Dopesters are placing their bets that the Lazatin-Cabigting team including their ten council bets will likely to make a sweep.

In a big city like Angeles where there are more than 200 thousand registered voters, the votes are mostly cast on known surnames. Seven re-electionists are in the LV ticket, namely Atty. Pogs Suller, Edu Pamintuan, Alex Indiongco, Raco Del Rosario, Niknok Banola, JC Aguas and Chris Cortez. Alfred Sangil will have the familiar family name of his cousin Jay Sangil and Mich Bonifacio will take the place of her husband Alfie. Aron Pineda has made an almost successful run last elections and his name is already known far and wide. Politics involves marketing. Just like commodities there should be name recall. Just like when someone is buying a toothpaste, Colgate will always come to mind.