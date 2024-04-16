How two farmers embraced modern techniques

While modern agricultural techniques boost yields for some, there remains a number of Filipino farmers who struggle to keep pace. These experienced hands find themselves falling behind in a market demanding higher production, clinging to familiar yet often inefficient methods passed down through generations.

One farmer from Pampanga, Jayson Garcia, sought to disrupt this prevailing narrative in his family. He knew that he had to chart a new course forward for his farm and innovate to remain competitive within the rapidly evolving landscape of modern agriculture.

“Noon, mahirap ang magtanim,” he recalled their life before joining SM Foundation’s Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan. “Ang kinagisnan ko noon ay sinaunang pagtatanim–basta pag itinanim mo ‘yan, hintayin mo na lang mamunga.”

“Para bang tsambahan lang din noon; minsan pag maganda ang ani, may kita. Minsan, halos wala. Hindi ko rin alam dati ang mga bagay patungkol sa pagpili ng buto, paghahanda at timing sa pagtatanim, o tamang panahon ng paglalagay ng pataba. Mas mahirap pa lalo kapag nagkaroon kalamidad,” he said.

When Garcia learned that the SM Foundation was conducting a training program focused on high-value crop cultivation, he knew this was the breakthrough he needed to revitalize his farming techniques.