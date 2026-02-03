HPG 3 intercepts P10M imported meat products

Elements of the Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (HPG) in Central Luzon intercepted over the weekend imported meat products from Brazil.

The cops arrested at least eight individuals and impounded three trucks following the operation along Governor Fotunato Halili Road in Santa Maria Bulacan on January 31, 2026.

Colonel Sally L. Mangacop, commander of the Regional Highway Patrol Unit in Central Luzon (RHPU 3) said the drivers of the trucks failed to present documents for the meat when flagged down by his men.

The RHPU 3 personnel were conducting anti-carnapping operations when they spotted and flagged down the three trucks for several violations -- drivers not wearing seatbelts, no motor vehicle official receipt (OR) carried, and unregistered motor vehicle.

The RHPU 3 identified the owners of the two trucks as Solomon Joven of Santa Maria Bulacan and Gerardo Eleazar. The owner of the third truck is under verification as of press time.

The drivers of the three trucks reportedly revealed to the RHPU 3 personnel that they were transporting imported frozen boneless pork legs.

After being informed of their violation, the highway patrol team brought the suspects to their regional office in Camp Olivas, City of San Fernando, Pampanga for investigation.

Mangacop told the media that the meat products, which originated from Allee Disposal Facility, are about to be transported to Pulilan before the seizure.

Authorities later brought the imported meat to the Digama Waste Management Services in Porac town for disposal.

Officials of National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS), headed by Regional Technical Operations Center Region 3 Supervising Meat Control Officer Isagani Julius Rodrigo, supervised the disposal of the meat on Monday.