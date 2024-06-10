HPV immunization in Tarlac launched

CITY OF THE SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Health in Central Luzon, in partnership with the Provincial Government of Tarlac, Department of Education, and various non-government organizations has launched the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Immunization Program over the weekend at the New Clark City Athletic Stadium in Capas town.

This initiative is under the Strengthening HPV Immunization towards Elimination through Leadership Development (Shield) project.

The free immunization, targeting some 2,000 women, is a step towards the elimination of cervical cancer.

A highlight of the launching was the symbolic immunization of the first batch of girls, who received their HPV shots during the ceremonial vaccination.

This act marked the beginning of a province-wide immunization campaign targeting girls aged 9 to 14, the recommended age group for the HPV vaccine.

Shield is a comprehensive program designed to increase the coverage of HPV immunization through strategic leadership development and community engagement.

The program's goals include educating the public about the importance of HPV vaccination, training healthcare providers, and ensuring vaccine accessibility across the province.

Cervical cancer is the second most frequent cancer among women in the Philippines, causing depression, stigma, loss of productivity, pain, discomfort, and financial burden, which can be avoided through vaccination, as it often shows no symptoms.