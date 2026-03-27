HS Jaro Pipe Replacement on rack: MPIW keeps roads passable, promises full restoration

The HS Jaro Pipe Replacement Project is one of MPIW’s most significant infrastructure undertakings in the Jaro district. It involves the replacement of aging pipelines that have contributed to high water losses in the area. Once completed, the project is expected to reduce Non-Revenue Water in the Jaro District from approximately 70% to 20% and recover around 10 million liters per day—enough to supply at least 5,000 additional households in Jaro and the nearby district of Mandurriao. The 24/7 work schedule currently in effect was approved by the Iloilo City Government to accelerate completion and minimize the overall duration of disruption to the public.

We know this has not been easy for residents and commuters in the area, and we genuinely appreciate your patience. We are committed to getting this done right — and that includes putting the road back the way it should be. For inquiries and updates, the public may contact MPIW at (033) 324-6749, send an email to customercare@mpiw.com.ph, or visit their official Facebook page.