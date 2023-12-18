“Humanity is destined for suffering, yet you do not change”

Amid apathy and even resentment, those who help spread recent prophecies from Heaven- coursed through credible Catholic mystics- must be comforted by the message of Our Lord Jesus Christ to mystic Kathryn Anne Clarke of Ireland in 2004.

Over the years, the Irish mystic, who used to be known only as Anne the Lay Apostle, has been receiving messages intended for modern mankind troubled in specific situations. The messages have come out in volumes, all with official blessings from Bishop Leo O’Reilly of the diocese of Kilmore, Ireland.

On April 5, 2004, Our Lord Jesus told Anne:

“I would ask my servants to present these words as words from Heaven. I have a great mission that I wish to accomplish through these messages and I have attached graces that are unimaginable to human minds. Those who read them will understand if they have been called to participate in this heavenly project.

“Ask Me for guidance in this matter and guidance will be available to every person who pays attention to My Will.

“Good and holy children of God, understand that these times are now like other times. These messages are not like other messages.

“I am trying to save many souls at this time. Do not think this can be done in the future. It must be done now.

“I ask that you treat this work according to My heavenly request for urgency. Your reward will be no small think, even though I know you serve from love, not personal interest. Feel My graces flow through these words to your soul. Feel My truth as I convey it to you. All is well, as I am directing all, but I need many YES answers at this time.” (End of quote.)

With intent to join the mission to spread prophetic words for our times, I thus share more of the latest messages from Heaven, no matter how dire they are.

On Dec. 3, 2023, Our Blessed Mother told mystic Pedro Regis:

“Dear children, turn away from sin and live turned towards Paradise, for which alone you were created. God is making haste and this is the time of grace for you. Do not throw away the treasures of God. You are the Lord’s and must follow and serve Him alone. Your soul is precious to the Lord.

“Take care of your spiritual life and do not allow the Devil’s smoke to cause spiritual blindness in your lives. Be men and women of faith and bear witness everywhere that you are in the world, but not of the world.

“You are living in a time worse than the time of the Flood and the moment has come for your return. Do not fold your arms. Do not put what you have to do off until tomorrow. When you feel the weight of the cross, call on Jesus. In Him is your strength. Difficult times will come for the righteous.

“Pray for the Church. You will yet see horrors in the House of God. Many will depart from the truth and embrace that which is false. I suffer because of what happens to you.

“Pray! Pray! Pray! This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more. I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen. Be at peace.” (End of quote.)

Meanwhile, third degree Augustinian stigmatist received on Dec. 12, 2023 another messsage from the Blessed Mother. The following is the message.

“Dearly beloved children, I bless you with My Motherly Love.

“ Little children, I come as a mother to each one of you. I come to bring you the World of My Divine Son, so that from this moment on, you may be creatures of good.

“Evil is darkening the minds, hardening the hearts of unbelieving humanity, of those who are lukewarm, of My children who have a weak faith and above all, of those who do not love their brothers and sisters.

“I come to ask each one of you to embrace the humility, simplicity, tenacity and obedience that My beloved Juan Diego had until he was heard, and he did not change because of this, but continued to be My humble son as on the first day when I appeared to him.

“Little children, with its spiritual indifference, humanity is prey to the depravity that the Devil presents to you.

“I call My children of Mexico to be spiritually reborn from the ashes, so that prayer might be heard, and so that in this way each person in this beautiful country might be an intercessor, so that they may minimize the events of nature, especially the earthquakes that await this nation and the violence of the volcanoes.

“Little children, humanity is inflamed; you have not reflected on the fact that Satan's henchmen roam the Earth, grafting the poison of rebellion, revenge, stubbornness and lies into the hearts of the human race so that sometimes you fall, as if into quicksand, and My children sink spiritually.

“Humanity will go into various war zones, thereby spreading pain among the peoples.

“Attention, My beloved children of Europe! Be attentive, because the cold has arrived and with it, the fear of revolutions, which, after being internal, will turn into wars between countries.

“Prayer works miracles, but if you do not go to the Sacrament of Reconciliation and receive My Divine Son in the Eucharist, it will be more difficult for you to follow the path of love at all times.

“You know so much intellectually, but you do not practice what you learn, neglecting to approach and grow beside My Divine Son and by My side.

“Humanity is destined for suffering. You know it yet you do not change.

“The onslaughts of nature will be fiercer and famine will continue its course across the Earth; some countries will take others by force in order to take away the goods they possess.

“Little children, communism is advancing and Europe will witness it when humanity watches in astonishment as Italy is taken by surprise.

“Beloved little children, reflect on your works and behavior; pray, be love and make reparation for those who do not make reparation.

“By Divine Will I will show you what science has not yet found on the ayate (Juan Diego’s tilma), this unveiling being one of hope for humanity.

“I bless you, little children. I love you with My motherly Love.”