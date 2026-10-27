Hundreds of cyclists join bike parade in Mabalacat

Mabalacat City Mayor Geld Aquino led the annual Bike Parade on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, in celebration of Consumer Welfare Month.

The activity was organized by the Public Market Administration Office, under the leadership of Ryan Mendiola.

Hundreds of cyclists participated in the event, including Mabalacat City local government employees and officials; and residents.

The participants expressed their support for the advocacy of the local government and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Aquino reaffirmed his support for programs that promote consumer rights and welfare, including efforts to raise public awareness about the importance of choosing safe and quality products.

He also emphasized the role of the local government and the community in promoting fair trade practices and responsible consumer behavior.

Carrying the national theme, “Safe Products, Confident Consumers: Raising Standards for Safer Products and Stronger Consumer Confidence,” the bike parade is expected to educate Mabalaqueños about their rights as consumers and the importance of evaluating the products they purchase.

The bike ride started at Puregold Dau at 6:30 a.m. and concluded at the City Hall in Xevera Tabun, where a brief program was held. |via Mabalacat City News