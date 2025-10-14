Hundreds still in Pampanga evacuation centers: PDRRMO

Some 149 families or 544 individuals are still staying in 9 evacuation centers in Pampanga, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

Majority of the evacuated families come from City of San Fernando, Apalit, Masantol, and San Simon.

Due to the effects of Tropical Depression “Mirasol,” Severe Tropical Storms “Nando,” “Opong,” and “Paolo,” some 55,632 families or 182,144 individuals in 91 barangays in the province were affected by flooding.

The PDRRMO also reported that, as of Tuesday (October 14), some 38 barangays in three Pampanga towns are still flooded.

The towns include Macabebe with 19 barangays still under floodwater, Minalin with seven villages flooded and Masantol with 12 flooded barangays.