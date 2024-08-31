Hustle Rising Suns Emerged as Champion Bagging SLA B2001 Division

With each game, the team showcased their exceptional basketball IQ, lightning-fast reflexes, and a deep-rooted passion for the sport. Their journey to the championship was marked by hard-fought battles, dramatic comebacks, and unforgettable performances that captivated audience.

“One of the original plans of Hustle Basketball Skills Lab is to discover basketball players through our grass roots development program. Joining Sinag Liga Asya is a platform for us to test the mettle of the players who stayed with us despite various offers from different teams” said Coach John Ross dela Cruz, head coach of Hustle Rising Suns and the founder and lead trainer of Hustle Basketball Skills Lab, a private training facility located in Floridablanca, Pampanga.

“Our journey in winning the championship was not easy. I had to deal with my players who came from different teams and background. I have to put everything in order and make sure that these players will be ready to play their role minus their egos” shared dela Cruz.

The victorious Hustle Rising Suns is composed of Manuel Antonio Luis Pablo (C) DLSU, Dwyne Miranda (G) Mapua Mythical Five SLA B’01 Rojan Montemayor (G) FEU, Zscherbiak Beato (C) FEU, Leyton Buenaventura (C) AU, Lorenzo Competente (G) AdU Mythical Five SLA B’04, Sebastian Reyes (C) Letran *Mythical Five SLA Born’04, Daniel Padilla (G) Letran *Mythical Five SLA Born ’04, Peter Ryle Rosillo (G) Letran *Finals MVP SLA B’01, Alexandrei Gazzingan (G) St.Clare, Nurjadden Datumalim (C), JC Espinosa DLSU-Zobel

Allen Vergara (G) DLSU-Zobel, Tristan Tubangui (G) HAU , Deo Cuajao Letran, Jonathan Manalili (G) Letran, Kenjie Duremdes (G) Perpetual Atlas.

At the heart of Hustle Rising Suns success lies their unwavering commitment to player optimization. The training program from Hustle Basketball Skills Lab that is technically designed by no less than John dela Cruz, who himself is a US certified coach and have been consistently training his mastery in coaching is focused on honing players' fundamental skills, strategic thinking, and mental toughness.

The championship title is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Hustle Basketball Skills Lab community. From the players who sacrificed countless hours of practice to the coaches who provided unwavering support, everyone contributed to this historic achievement. The win has undoubtedly inspired a new generation of basketball enthusiasts to pursue their dreams with passion and perseverance.

As Hustle Rising Suns basks in the glory of their championship win, the future looks incredibly bright. With a solid foundation built on talent, teamwork, and a winning mentality, the team is poised to continue their dominance in the basketball scene and inspire countless others to reach for greatness. (Air Urquiola)