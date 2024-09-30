I Love to Remember

This is one episode in my life I always wanted to tell. In my youth, that was in the early sixties, I love going to Manila Grand Opera House operated by Lou Salvador Sr., then called the master showman. Don Jose Zarah’s Clover Theater was at the foot of Jones bridge in Sta. Cruz district and rivaled Salvador in presenting the sing and dance numbers vaudevilles.

To many people trying their luck and wanted to be launched and pursue a showbiz career wasn’t easy. The road to success is always bumpy. You may once in a while going off the rails but you must always be like a yo-yo and should be back to the grasp. Most people know Ramon Revilla Jr. Jinggoy Estrada, Lito Lapid and Robin Padilla. They were the most popular action stars during their prime. In the upper house it is now Padilla who is doing most of the talking and Lapid is still maintaining a radio silence just like in his previous stint. They now share something in common. They are now honorable members of the senate. It’s the defining moments of their lives . I can only remember two actors who became senators in the early years. Rogelio De La Rosa of Pampanga and Eddie Ilarde of Camarines. This article you are about to read will betray me as one helluva movie fan.

There’s a short chapter in my life that when I look back I cannot help but laugh at myself. The scene was in San Juan City. This was in the mid-fifties and I was a dishwasher in a small restaurant located at the corner of N. Domingo and Lozada streets. My sister Eugenia was the cook and each summer break from high school I joined my sister there and got ‘employed’ not only as a dishwasher but as janitor and errand boy as well.

Despite the heavy workload I never felt burdened, probably because I was young and enjoyed the metropolitan atmosphere, instead of the bucolic and laidback setting in my hometown of Porac. And on Sunday, my off day, I walked from the restaurant to the nearby Sampaguita studios where together with fans waited outside of the high walled Vera Perez residences for the movie stars coming in and out. The late Amalia Fuentes was the newest discovery of the studio together with Romeo Vasquez and Juancho Gutierrez. Other popular stars were Luis Gonzales, Gloria Romero, Lolita Rodriguez, Rita Gomez, Ric Rodrigo, Pepito Rodriguez, Daisy Romualdez, Rosemarie Sonora, Greg Martin and Eddie Arenas. Rodolfo Quezon aka Dolphy was starting to make a name and was still second billing. His memorable movies were Jack and Jill and Facifica Falayfay.

I was a movie fan then and now, only today I am more discriminating. I seldom go to movie houses now because it cost more. In my youth an orchestra ticket either in Angeles City, Guagua or San Fernando or even in Metro Manila theaters it was only 35 centavos. A balcony ticket was priced double and considered a luxury for most. And lotharios who were playing hide and seek were not much visible but moviegoers can hear loud smacking among young couples. Under cover of darkness, brave couples were doing more than that.

On top of it, in those days, you can stay in your seat and can view the movie twice or thrice and no usher will bother you. Unlike today where there are time schedules for screening. The digital age came, and the laptops, IPads and even cellphones offer more movies and documentaries. You can even view them repeatedly and on any of one’s available free time. And subscription is not that much. Unli movies. Unli documentaries and unli news.

In the early years in Angeles town, there were few theaters and featured sometimes two movies. The Paraiso movie house which later became Lita theater showed mostly Tagalog movies like Robin Theater. Devry and Marte theaters only featured English movies. I remember it was either in these two movie houses where I saw Tarzan and starred Johnny Weissmuller. Other male stars were Errol Flynn, Audie Murphy, Humphrey Bogart and more. Hollywood movies were real treats then. I viewed twice with only two pandesal as lunch the 1957 movie Boy on a Dolphin starring Sophia Loren. I fell in love with her. Everytime I went to the bathroom I always saw her face, her pouting lips and sexy behind. Gina Lolobrigida and Brigitte Bardot’s posters I kept at the back of my pillow and had ‘romanced’ them almost each night. Oh,Wow I remember.