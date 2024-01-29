I Sincerely doubt Peoples initiative will ever succeed

Let the Supreme Court decide. Let's focus on problems besetting our country like the periodic increases on prime commodities. The talks about amending the 1987 constitution through the Peoples Initiative will not succeed. That's my calculation. If the upper house is against it, no way the House of Representatives can have their way.

The Senate is vehemently against it, and several sectors too. Seemingly the excuse of proponents of charter change is that the economic provisions of the present constitution are exceedingly outdated. Despite the present claim that ‘only’ economic provisions will be tackled, who can prevent if one bloc of congressmen will manifest to study other provisions? Like lifting the term limits. It will open the Pandora’s box.

The objections are focused on the possible scenario of no elections in 2025.This may happen or not. It’s scary in a sense that majority of the solons are not trustworthy. Sorry to say that but that’s the general sentiment. Definitely we cannot label them as patriots. Many are there in the House of Representatives for self interest and not for the welfare of the Filipinos. I remember what former Senator Ping Lacson said percentage on any release from their countrywide development funds aka pork barrel goes to deep pockets of some congressmen. With billions of pesos in insertion, that's a lot of cash to line their pockets. Now therefore the people will not trust ‘thieves’ .That’s no longer debatable. Even if Diogenes is armed with flashlights and thousands lamps in his hands, he would find it extremely difficult to find twenty honest solons.

Let’s have this scenario. Assuming they tinkered on the constitution.The first order of business is to extend their terms. The senators and congressmen can keep their seats. In the transitory provision of the renovated charter they can push for a ten year transition period. And in case it is already an irreversible direction there will be a charter change, though I sincerely doubt that this Peoples Initiative will succeed, may I throw in some suggestions.

Let me point out that there was a time in the political history of our country where elections were held every four years on the month of November. A president is eligible with one reelection, and that's it. For other officials, there was no term limit. Senators, congressmen, governors, mayors and down the line, can run for reelection. One can hold office as long as you win the elections.

I pointed out this several times in the past. Why in heaven's name the election month was moved from November to May? Whoever proposed this and whoever agreed to it were not using their 'coconut' said my grade one teacher in the primary. The shifting of month unleveled the playing field for candidates. In the month of May there are the fiestas. The preceding months of May are the ocassions for young people to hold basketball tournaments, dance balls and the 'pabasa' in almost every sitios during celebration of Holy Week. Solicitation letters are flying thick in the air during the holding of those events. The common targets are those running for public office.

It is a double edge sword that weakens a political system. To get the votes, a candidate has the tendency to overspend, and become a thief to recover the expenditures, and save more for the next elections. Voters are in a way selling their votes for their reason in electing people are those who can donate more on their causes. Never mind qualification and moral background of the candidates.

It was the term limit that spawned the political dynasties in this country. The elected official now who stuffed his pocket and increased the digits in his many bank accounts through his corruption will field the wife or the son or the daughter after finishing his third and final term, and only to trade place in the next elections. It is a cat and mouse game, which should be rectified but apparently the voters are amused. It is reflective of a breakdown in our moral values as a people.

In the early years, people who entered poltics were decent, educated and their wealth was from their sweat. Those who didn't have money but were qualified were voted into office because vote buying was not a practice. Many of these wealthy people became poor after they made their political exits.

Not today! Many politicians who were paupers before, but with stroke of luck won political offices are now wealthy beyond their dreams, and are still counting. Happy going to their banks, here and abroad.