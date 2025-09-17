There’s a quiet satisfaction in watching the truth unfold exactly as you predicted. Not out of pride, but from a place of clarity and intuition. Sometimes, you just know. And when the pieces finally fall into place, it’s hard not to say, “I told you so.” In my column from March 2021, I wrote about the then-unfolding drama surrounding Gerald Anderson, Bea Alonzo, and Julia Barretto. It is a story that had all the makings of a classic heartbreak saga. Back then, I urged readers to “wait and see.” Now, looking back, it seems the signs were all there. This piece is a reflection on that moment of vindication, and a reminder that when women speak from experience, they often speak the truth.

Here's my column titled "Wait and see"

Take it from Tim Allen, a man himself: "Men are liars. We'll lie about lying if we have to. I'm algebra liar. I figure two good lies make a positive."

And when a man cheats, he also lies.

Well, since the "ghosting" issue involving Gerald Anderson and Bea Alonzo surfaced in July 2019, the actor kept mum the whole time and denied the allegations of him having a newfound affair with Julia Barretto. Almost two years later, now that he has a new teleserye, he is beaming with happiness and his admission of the controversial romance.

Well done, Gerald. One thing's for sure ,though. Once a cheater, always a cheater.

"For that other woman, God bless your soul. You know that you've wrecked a heart, or even a home for that matter. Remember that if a guy cheated with you, the possibility is that he's going to do the same to you. Do not trust a guy like that,t someone who broke Bea's heart. As they say, "Once a cheater, always a cheater."

Women should always keep themselves prim and proper, having high standards of moral principles and fair living. They should not meddle with other people's affairs, lest they even steal the man of another woman. There's no amount of etiquette that can make these women more upscale than the ordinary "other woman" or third party. If a guy is taken or married, then shut the door. Do not even go there. Even if the guy is hot or rocks a body like Thor!

Karma pays well; these women should know. For the young Julia, I wish her the best of life and pray that this cheating guy will finally have the balls to stay in love with her forever. If I were her, I'd buy him a pair of eye masks to wear so he could no longer see other women, hahaha. That level of insecurity will never be a good ground for a happy, stable, and contented relationship. So I say good luck to you both for working out newfound happiness in each other's arms."

Let's wait and see until the next leading lady, and you will belong to the list of women whom this man lured and left believing that she is the only one for him. Can I bet around next year?

To Bea, we know how you represent the many scorned women who were left and dropped like hot potatoes by these womanizing male creatures who have the guts to say that they are capable of loving, we've got your back. This is the time to show how we women can rally behind other women who have experienced such a wreck in life. You are vindicated, and you are the truth teller.

I have to give it to Gerald, though, because I thought he would be tempted to cheat again after one year. Congratulations are still in place for making it to more than five years of sticking it out with one woman. But the cycle goes on. Good luck, new girl.