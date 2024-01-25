I write till it will numb

THE past year 2023 saw me writing about a lot of different topics, issues that were pre-pondered and spontaneous but all the rest were relevant.

Starting at the old Pampanga Newsweek operated by Abner San Pedro and which offices were at Sta. Teresita, Angeles City, I had my column which appeared weekly.

Then transitioned into a regular columnist at Sun Star Clark first and which became Sun Star Papanga. For over two decades now, my columns came out every Monday and Friday. There were exceptions, however, when for some reasons, they did not come out.

I get my topic ideas from friends like CPDO chief Rosan S. Paquia, EnP and Zosimo Gasmin, Jr. Sometimes, national broadsheets venture me ideas; cable television reportings are a big help as I develop topics with international and national consequence.

I read columns of established writers like Alex Magno and Ana Marie Pamintuan of the Philippine Star and Ambeth Ocampo of the Philippine Daily Inquirer. I get to browse the columns of Rigoberto Tiglao and Sonny Coloma of the Manila Times.

All these broadened my stock knowledge and improved my writing style.

# # #

Occsionally, Mabalacat City Administrator Frank Madlangbayan gives me hints on what is going in the city government. I keep tab of City Mayor Cris Garbo’s accomplishments, including those of his key officials.

# # #

The recently-concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan election gave me interesting hints on the “winnable|” candidates like Mabiga chairman Elmer Rivera Calaguas and Poblacion chairman Elmer “Totong” Mendiola who, by the way, both won their posts, proof that they delivered and performed well in their respective offices.

# # #

In 2024, I intend to explore other areas like Sto. Tomas, under Mayor John Sambo and Balibago, Angeles City which is now headed by former City Councilor Joseph PG Ponce. These two are both interesting sources of materials to write about.

I continue to write well into my septuagenarian years for it gives me the inspiration to go on living.