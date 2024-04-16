IBP Pampanga inducts new members

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO – The Integrated Bar of the Philippines – Pampanga Chapter (IBP-Pampanga) on Saturday welcomed to its fold 70 new member-lawyers.

The new members include two who made it to 20 topnotchers in the most recent bar examinations.IBP National Executive Director Jose Perpetuo Lotilla served as guest of honor and inducting officer while Officer-in-Charge Governor for Central Luzon Maria Imelda Q. Tuazon and Jose Teodoro who represented Mayor Vilma Caluag also delivered their respective messages during the event.

Leading the welcome rites at the Heroes Hall in this city were IBP-Pampanga officers headed by its President Alejandro Buan.

“We can’t wait and we’re excited to see you become actively involved in the many committees of the chapter. Your fresh and innovative ideas passion and energy will definitely contribute to providing quality legal services especially to indigent clients,” Buan said during his speech.

Among those who were inducted are bar exam 9th placer Grace Abigail Bautista from Angeles University Foundation and 13th placer Marvin Joseph Ocampo from the University of the Philipines.

The event was also a rare gathering of new members of the bar and veteran lawyers who were honored for their contributions in law practice and service in the private and government sectors.

Among those who were honored were former Angeles City Mayor and now CDC Chairman Edgardo Pamintuan; former Solicitor General and Justice Minister Estelito Mendoza; former Court of Appeals Presiding Justice Remedios Salazar-Fernando; former Concon Delegate Ric Sagmit; former CDC VP for Security retired general Ramsey Ocampo; former IBP Central Luzon Governors Wilfredo Untalan and Peter Paul Maglalang; former IBP-Pampanga Chapter presidents Atlee Viray, Orlando Pangilinan, and Wilfrido Mangiliman.

The chapter also recognized lawyers and partners from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) for their successful campaign against fake notaries.

With the 70 new members, the local chapter now has 1,267 lawyers in its roll.

IBP-Pampanga has been recognized as the Philippines’ Best Chapter on many occasions in the past.

Its officers are Alejandro Buan (President); Catherine Masuelo (Vice President); Joy Casupanan-Aranas (Secretary); Daryl Liangco (Treasurer); Miguelito Pama (Auditor); and, Marjorie Panaligan (PRO). The Board of Directors are Jovy Ann Atinaja; Regina Gopez; Nicole Roland Enriquez; Israel Forto; Mark Anthony Manuel; and, Socrates Padua (Ex-Officio).