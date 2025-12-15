If you're a Kapampangan, P500 Noche Buena is impossible

Being a Kapampangan means embracing every celebration with gusto, especially Christmas. Our tables burst with delectable dishes such as bringhe, ham, morcon, lengua, fruit salad, and endless rounds of kakanin and leche flan. We don’t just eat; we feast, share, and craft unforgettable moments. That’s why the DTI’s declaration that ₱500 is enough for a family’s Noche Buena cuts deeper than most.

DTI Secretary Cristina Roque argues a pared-down meal for a family of four, which includes ham, spaghetti, macaroni salad, and pandesal, can be sourced for ₱500, citing its “Noche Buena price guide.” But as we Kapampangans know, Christmas isn’t a minimalist affair. Even stripped to basics, cultural staples like spaghetti (₱150), fruit cocktail (₱62), and processed cheese (₱56) already stretch that budget thin.

Critics nationwide have slammed the claim as “tone-deaf” and insulting. Some politicians rightly called it “a deliberate attempt to normalize poverty and gaslight the Filipino people,” noting the hypocrisy amid widespread graft scandals. Many critics said the government’s own Christmas packages cost ₱2,100, far beyond the ₱500 suggestion.

For us Kapampangans, such an estimate is downright laughable. Our Noche Buena isn’t just a meal; it’s a cultural showcase with tables laden from end to end. Celebrations here are grand, generous, and heartfelt. In Pampanga, to say ₱500 suffices is like saying "let's just sleep and forget it's Christmas today."

This isn’t just about food, it’s about honor. It’s about recognizing that in many households, where every dish is a labor of love, every addition matters. It’s an affirmation that communities deserve celebration that uplifts, not minimalism dressed as frugality.

The DTI’s ₱500 proposal may be based on numbers, but it ignores soul. It kills the Kapampangans’ flair for hosting and our cultural insistence on turning food into festivity. Christmas isn’t about “just enough.” It’s about abundance, sharing, pride, and making memories. We deserve no less.

So let’s speak up together: Kapampangan or not, Filipino or not, Christmas should never be measured, capped, or minimized. Celebrate well, celebrate fully, and may no decree ever dim the light, warmth, or flavor of our festive tables.