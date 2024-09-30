IIaoIIao brings goodness of frozen yogurt to Tarlac

GOODNESS and health in a cup comes to Tarlac as Europe and Asia's favorite and nourishing Spanish frozen yogurt is now swirling at SM City Tarlac!
IIaoIlao ('YawYaw') on September 26, 2024 opened at the foodcourt of the mall to serve health buffs and foodies with cups of nutritious yogurt that come in many varieties and combinations, with the right blend of sourness, sweetness and creaminess.
RIBBON CUTTING. The swirling starts as the ribbon is cut for the opening of IIaoIIao SM City Tarlac.
To top it all, the IIaoIlao frozen yogurt brand swirls and oozes with nutrition and wellness all ages and generations love.
Say true-blue IIaoIIao fans: "IIaoIIao is all about goodness, the health benefits from the refreshing dessert or snack, however you want it. It's so nutritious because yogurt builds stronger bones and teeth, stimulates the immune system, builds and repairs muscles, and improves digestion."
And IIaoIIao is more than healthy frozen yogurt. It's about the experience and the moments that come with every swirl.
Friends Syrine Rose Pascual, Brian Dela Cruz, along with Leriza Tamayo from a local university in the city, shared that they showed up at 3:00 pm on Wednesday for the line of first 100 customers to grab a cup on opening day, Thursday.
"Before we moved to Tarlac City, we would travel from Rizal to Gateway Mall in Cubao for a tub of our favorite IIaoIIao. And then when we resided here in Tarlac, we made trips to SM City Clark for the IIaoIIao swirl. Our favorite is Lotus Biscoff Caramelised Biscuit Sauce with Strawberries, although everything at IIaoIIao is delicious and full of goodness," the trio shared.
For their feat, they, together with the other first 97 customers, were treated to the unique IIaoIIao brand of service and warm welcome, coupled with fun and freebies.
The 100 customers not only savored free yogurt on opening day but were treated with super extras like a year's supply of yogurt of their choice for the first 10 customers, a six-month supply for the next 20 and three months supply for the next 20 on the list.
"It's a IIaoIIao tradition and our family's way of sharing," shared IIaoIIao Managing Director Angela Aquino of the Aquino Bistro Group which also owns franchises of Mesa Filipino Moderne restaurants located at SM City Telabastagan in San Fernando, Pampanga and SM City Clark.
The Spanish yogurt brand first spread cheers and goodness at a takeout kiosk at SM City Pampanga, followed by sit-in hangouts at Newpoint Mall, Nepo Complex in Angeles City and chill spots at SM City Telabastagan, SM City Clark---the biggest by far with a 50-seating capacity, and MarQuee Mall in Angeles City.
The IIaoIIao brand was started by Pedro Espinosa in 2009, who was inspired by a luxurious resort in Argentina called IIaoIIao which offered premium satisfaction to its guests. As years went by, the IIaoIIao brand swirled across Europe, Asia and the United States of America.
IIaoIIao's bestseller is the Gratis Sanum that has six toppings including fruits, chocolates and crunch, among a wide selection of well-curated combos at prices easy on the pocket.
Swirl and chill at IIaoIIao SM City Tarlac now!