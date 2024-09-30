IIaoIIao brings goodness of frozen yogurt to Tarlac

GOODNESS and health in a cup comes to Tarlac as Europe and Asia's favorite and nourishing Spanish frozen yogurt is now swirling at SM City Tarlac!

IIaoIlao ('YawYaw') on September 26, 2024 opened at the foodcourt of the mall to serve health buffs and foodies with cups of nutritious yogurt that come in many varieties and combinations, with the right blend of sourness, sweetness and creaminess.

RIBBON CUTTING. The swirling starts as the ribbon is cut for the opening of IIaoIIao SM City Tarlac.