Illegal cigarettes seized in Arayat

Authorities seized some P360,000 worth of illegal cigarettes following a buy-bust operation conducted in Arayat town on April 7, the Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) said.

Operatives from the Pampanga Police Intelligence Unit, in coordination with the Arayat Municipal Police Station, recovered 19 boxes of illicit cigarettes and a vehicle during the operation.

The seized items have no Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) tax stamps, police said.

A 43-year-old man was arrested during the operation, while another suspect remains at large.

Charges for violation of the National Internal Revenue Code are being readied against the arrested individual.

The Arayat operation is the fifth discovery of illegal cigarette hubs in Pampanga.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) and other law enforcement agencies conducted similar operations in Mexico, San Simon, and Apalit towns.

Brigadier General Jess Mendez, PRO-3 director, said they will continue operations against illicit trade to protect government revenues and ensure fair business practices in Central Luzon.

“This is about protecting our economy, ensuring fair business practices, and safeguarding government revenues,” said Mendez.

The police official added that all units have been directed to maintain checkpoints and strengthen surveillance of transport routes.