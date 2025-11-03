Illegal drug supplier nabbed in Arayat

An alleged big-time drug supplier, operating in several towns in Pampanga, was arrested on Sunday, November 2, in Arayat town by police.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, Pampanga Police Provincial Office director, said the suspect is believed to be a major source of illegal drugs distributed in different areas in the province.

Marcelo said the 37-year-old suspect yielded 162 grams of shabu worth P1.1-million, and a semi-automatic caliber .30 gun during the operation.

The police official added the Pampanga police is committed to pursue and arrest drug suppliers as part of the province’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

“Hindi lang tayo after the demand reduction, mas nagfofocus tayo ngayon sa supply reduction dahil dito mapuputol ‘yung sistema na iligal na droga sa komunidad,” Marcelo said.

He also warned drug users, pushers and criminal elements that the Pampanga police will continue to hunt them down, even during holidays.

“We will not stop. Wala pong holiday sa pagpapatupad namin ng batas. Aabutan at aabutan namin kayo,” Marcelo said.