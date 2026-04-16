Improve ordinance on movie privilege for PWD, elderly

The Sangguniang Panlungsod of San Fernando, Pampanga recently conducted a public hearing on a proposed ordinance aimed to improve the free movie screening program for senior citizens and persons with disability (PWDs).

City Councilor Angelo Hizon, Jr., Chairperson of the SP Committee on Social Welfare and Senior Citizens’ Affairs and author of the measure, led and facilitated the hearing. He was joined by Councilors Noel Tulabut and Jay Cuyugan.

The proposed ordinance seeks to amend and enhance the existing program granting free movie screenings every Monday to senior citizens and PWDs.

The move is expected to make the privilege more accessible, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of the sectors, the city officials said.

Present during the public hearing were representatives from malls and cinemas in San Fernando, sectoral leaders from senior citizen and PWD groups, as well as personnel from the mayor’s office and concerned local government departments. Via CSF Information Office