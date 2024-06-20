Inari Amertron expands ops in Clark Freeport

CLARK FREEPORT — Inari Amertron Inc., one of Malaysia's largest semiconductor firms, is expanding its operations in this Freeport.

The firm bared recently the construction of its new three-story, 2,000-square-meter building here.

Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President Agnes Devanadera, Inari Amertron Chief Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Kean Cheong Lau led the groundbreaking ceremony.

"The CDC is committed to developing business interdependence among our 1,153 locators (as of May 2024), ensuring that the needs of one can be met by others within the zone," Devanadera said.

Lau expressed pride in the company’s growth and commitment to technological advancement and workforce development.

"This occasion is very special and momentous for us. We started as a small company in 2006, and today I can proudly say that we are the largest technology manufacturing services provider, and this means a lot for our people, our employees for 36 years who are still with us" Lau stated.

He also emphasized the importance of expanding in Clark, highlighting it as a strategic response to new customer demands and the shifting global trade landscape.

"The CK2.1 extension is a strategic move because we already have new customers, and we are gaining more traction. We look forward to creating our pride and legacy, and to building a strong ecosystem here [in Clark]," Lau added.

Inari Amertron, Inc., currently employs over 6,000 workers. It is set to enhance its technological services, focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI) chip components and high-frequency radio products.

Approximately 2,000 are working in the Freeport.

"Can you imagine what will happen for the Philippines? You have three times bigger population, and these Filipino workforce are what we call assets. Through people, we can do anything, and we have a lot of assets here,” Lau said, underscoring their company’s dedication to leveraging local talent for its global operations.