Indian firm to put up transplant building in Pampanga hospital

Dr. David K. Pillai, owner of Zenith International Pharmaceutical and Zenith International Realty, has expressed his intention to invest in Pampanga’s health sector.

Pillai announced plans to establish a transplant building and a medical school within the Pampanga Provincial Hospital–Clark (PPH-Clark) compound.

He said the initiative aims to bring India’s renowned expertise in affordable, world-class healthcare closer to Filipinos.

With the planned facility, Kapampangans and other patients from Luzon will no longer need to travel abroad for costly transplant operations, as procedures are envisioned to be offered either free of charge or at minimal cost with the support of the provincial government.

