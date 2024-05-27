Indigenous people in Tarlac get assistance

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Various government agencies recently extended assistance to 150 Indigenous Peoples (IPs) Sitio Manabayukan, Barangay Sta. Lucia in Capas, Tarlac.

The Philippine Army 3rd Mechanized Infantry Battalion (3rd Mech Bn) implemented the program.

The project is in partnership with the Tarlac Provincial Health Office, Rural Health Unit of Capas, Department of Education, Armor Division, 702nd Infantry Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, and members of Officer Candidate Course Class 60-2024,

The IPs were provided medical check-ups, family planning seminars, educational support, and feeding activity.

Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Villar, 3rd Mech Bn Acting Commander, said the outreach activity demonstrates the unity and collaboration of government agencies to bring services closer to IPs in remote areas.