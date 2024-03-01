Indigent women to get free medical exams

ANGELES CITY— At least 1,650 indigent women from 33 barangays in this city will receive free pap smear, breast examination, and HIV testing starting March 4, 2024 courtesy of the city government.

This is in line with the programs of Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr. for the Women’s Month celebration.

The event is dubbed “Sa lipunang patas, kakayahan ni Eba ay uusbong at uusad."

This was revealed during the meeting presided by Lazatin's Chief Adviser, IC Calaguas with Executive Assistant IV Reina Manuel, Gender and Development Officer Mina Cabiles, Angeles City Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office Head Irish Bonus-Llego, City Health Officer Verona Guevarra, and City Health Office Nurse Supervisor Evelinda Mariano.

Calaguas said the target beneficiaries are those from the poorest families.

She added that the city government’s three mobile bus clinics will be deployed in the 33 barangays.

The free medical services will start in Rural Health Units of Barangays Sto. Domingo, Lourdes Northwest, and Lourdes Sur East.

Free buntis kits will be distributed to pregnant women in barangays Sto. Domingo, Pulungbulu, Lourdes Sur East, Cutcut, Lourdes Northwest, and Virgen Delos Remedios.

“They are the target age group since they are known to be the prone bracket in terms of cervical and/or breast cancer,” Guevarra said.

Lazatin has pushed for these programs to ensure that they will be protected from any disease, she added.

"For those who will undergo the free tests, it is important to wear a dress or skirt," Guevarra said.

She added that it is also important to note on the day of the scheduled pap smear, 10 days had already lapsed from the last day of the menstruation period.

Guevarra also reminded the women to observe proper hygiene and avoid sexual contact three days prior to the scheduled pap smear.