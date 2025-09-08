Indu ning Capaldanan: Our Patroness in Times of Crisis

For many devout Catholics, September 8 marks a deeply significant occasion as we celebrate the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. It is a day of quiet reflection and joyful celebration of the birth of Mary, mother of Jesus, whose life continues to inspire faith, humility, and compassion.

For us Kapampangans, this date carries even deeper meaning. It is the day we honor our beloved patroness, Virgen de los Remedios or Indu ning Capaldanan. Her image and intercession have long been woven into the spiritual and cultural fabric of Pampanga. Historical accounts recall how she “saved the province from Communism and became the cause of unity,” a testament to the power of faith in times of social upheaval.

Many younger Catholics may not fully grasp the profound impact of the Virgen de los Remedios on our local history. In the 1950s, Pampanga faced a wave of communist ideology that threatened both religious traditions and social order. Tensions between the working class and wealthy landowners created unrest and division.

To address this, the first bishop of San Fernando, César María Guerrero, initiated the Cruzada de Penitencia y Caridad, a movement that revived Marian devotion as a means of healing and reconciliation. Bishop Guerrero, originally from Malate, Manila, borrowed the revered image of the Virgen de los Remedios from Baliti, Pampanga. When the original image was requested back, he commissioned a larger replica from artist Victoriano Siongco to continue the Crusade.

On February 11, 1956, Bishop Guerrero petitioned Cardinal Federico Tedeschini for a canonical coronation of the image. Pope Pius XII granted the request, and on September 8, 1956, the image was crowned. This is the moment that solidified the Virgen de los Remedios as a symbol of unity, healing, and hope for the Kapampangan people.

As we celebrate her feast, we as Kapampangans are reminded not only of her historical role but of her enduring relevance. In a time when our nation continues to grapple with moral decay, social inequality, and corruption, may our devotion to the Virgen de los Remedios inspire us to be agents of integrity and compassion. Let her example guide us not just in prayer, but in action as we strive to build a society rooted in justice, humility, and genuine concern for one another.