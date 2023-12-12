Institutionalize Sinukwan fest celebration, Capitol urged

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The provincial government is urged to recognize Sinukwan Festival as one of the annual celebrations that promote the rich cultural heritage and traditions of Kapampangans.

Sonia P. Soto, Hermana Mayor of the Sinukwan Festival 2023 and President and General Manager of CLTV36, sent a proposal to the Foundation for Lingap Kapampangan, Inc. (FLKI) Board that asks official recognition from the provincial government through a Sangguniang Panlalawigan ordinance.

Soto said an ordinance will help ensure the festival's continuity and foster stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors in promoting Kapampangan culture.

She added that the inclusion of the festival into the province’s cultural calendar will institutionalize its annual celebration.

“This step aims to guarantee the festival's sustained success while enhancing partnerships that promote and preserve the rich cultural heritage of the Kapampangan people,” Soto said.

With a vision of inclusivity and unity, Soto said the proposal emphasizes the crucial role of collaborative efforts between public and private entities in elevating the Sinukwan Festival to greater heights.

“Formal recognition through a provincial ordinance would not only signify a deep commitment to cultural preservation but also establish a foundation for continued growth and promotion of Pampanga's vibrant traditions,” she said.

Soto’s proposal came after the recently concluded Sinukwan Festival 2023 held from November 30 to December 8..

The Sinukwan Festival is an annual week-long celebration organized by FLKI in collaboration with various entities to showcase the province’s culture and heritage through the talents and creativity of its people.

It was established in 1997 to boost morale in Pampanga following the devastation of the Mount Pinatubo eruption.

“I and the FLKI Board stand ready to offer our full support and knowledge to facilitate this pivotal process, contributing to the enduring legacy of Kapampangan culture,” Soto said.