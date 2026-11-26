Intellicare is expanding its healthcare services in Central and Northern Luzon with the opening of its new Pampanga Regional Office, providing greater access to healthcare coverage and faster support for workers, employers and their families.

Located at Clark Cityfront Mall in Clark Freeport Zone, Angeles City, the new office will serve as a regional hub for Intellicare’s growing membership and business operations.

Intellicare currently serves approximately 38,000 members in Pampanga, supported by a network of 24 accredited hospitals, nearly 40 accredited clinics and more than 3,000 affiliated doctors.

The expansion comes as Pampanga continues to attract investments, businesses and industries, creating greater demand for accessible and affordable healthcare benefits.

Intellicare is also strengthening its support for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), recognizing that many smaller businesses face challenges in providing healthcare coverage for their employees.