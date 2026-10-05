Interactive digital kiosk about Pinatubo launched

Through scientific information, firsthand accounts and interactive media, the Holy Angel University (HAU) Center for Kapampangan Studies (CKS) is giving visitors a new way to learn about the Mount Pinatubo eruption and its impact on Central Luzon.

CKS recently launched an interactive digital kiosk, which is now part of its museum at Holy Angel University in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The kiosk features the volcanoís scientific history, firsthand accounts, 3D views, and photo and video galleries. It also includes ìLaharaya,î an interactive game based on the lahar that followed the 1991 eruption.

The kiosk was created by Holy Angel University School of Computing students Luis Gabriel Aquino, Justin Cabe, Sebastian Canlas, Friench Lonir Kylevine Ocampo, Marius Kevin Galang and James Carl Mananquil.

CKS Director Myra Lopez said the center is pleased with the studentsí work.

She said the project uses modern technology to preserve and teach the history of Mount Pinatubo.

ìMasaya kami karing apps o features a gewa da rening anak. Kabyasnan da! At pauli da reni, mas dakal la pang istudyanti ding makabalu king kwentu ning Pinatubu,î Lopez said.

She added that the project demonstrates how modern technology can be used in preserving and teaching the history of the volcano.

ìDening inobasyun mi gagamitan mi la ding makabayung teknolohiya king pamagpreserba at pamanuru king kasalesayan ning Pinatubu,î Lopez said.

She invited the public to visit the museum. ìAgkatan da kayu ngan pu mamasyal keni."

The launching event featured Kapampangan Poet Laureate Bertung Isponga, who performed a poetry piece, and Cecile Yumul, who shared her firsthand experiences of the Mount Pinatubo eruption. |via Tristan Jingco