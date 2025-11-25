International cuisines to try this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving may be an American tradition, but its spirit—gratitude, family, and generous sharing—is undeniably Pinoy-coded. So this year, SM Supermalls invites you to elevate your salo-salo with global cuisines that blend beautifully with the Pinoy way of giving thanks. From bold Asian spices to comforting Italian meals and Filipino classics, these flavors turn every gathering into a multicultural feast filled with laughter, love, and lots of “Kain na!”
Wherever your cravings take you, here are international cuisines that will make your Pinoy Thanksgiving extra special. So let’s dig in!
Thai cuisine for the Pinoy spice lovers
Thai food fits effortlessly into the Filipino Thanksgiving spread. It’s warm, comforting, and bursting with flavor. Dishes like Tom Yum, Khao Soi, and Thai-inspired desserts echo Pinoy love for big broths, creamy sauces, and sweet endings. Thai cuisine adds a tropical, vibrant kick to your holiday table–just like sharing a festive feast in a Filipino home. Visit Purple Rice at SM City Pampanga.
Thai food fits effortlessly into the Filipino Thanksgiving spread. It’s warm, comforting, and bursting with flavor. Dishes like Tom Yum, Khao Soi, and Thai-inspired desserts echo Pinoy love for big broths, creamy sauces, and sweet endings. Thai cuisine adds a tropical, vibrant kick to your holiday table–just like sharing a festive feast in a Filipino home. Visit Purple Rice at SM City Pampanga.
Korean cuisine for families who bond over shared platters and savory food
This Thanksgiving, savor the rich flavors of Korea at BBQ Chicken, the world’s first brand to introduce fried chicken cooked in 100% olive oil. Known for its crispy, golden perfection and bold, savory sauces, BBQ Chicken brings an international twist to your holiday celebration. Whether you’re at SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, or SM City Grand Central, indulge in a feast that combines gratitude with global taste—because nothing says “thank you” like sharing good food with family and friends.
Singaporean cuisine for those simple yet soulful gatherings
Singaporean classics like Hawker Chan’s Hainanese Chicken Tray echo the Filipino love for uncomplicated, heartwarming meals. Perfect for families who find joy in “lutong bahay” style dishes, Singaporean cuisine blends well with a Pinoy Thanksgiving menu centered on comfort and connection. Visit Hawker Chan at SM City Clark.
Italian cuisine for families who celebrate with warmth, carbs, and love
Give thanks with a taste of Italy—Mama Lou’s Italian Restaurant invites you to celebrate Thanksgiving with authentic flavors. Known for its warm, rustic ambiance and authentic Italian fare, Mama Lou’s offers a feast that turns any gathering into a memorable occasion.
Savor their must-try specialties such as the creamy Lobster Mac and Cheese, the refreshing Spaghetti Seafood Olio, and the delightful Spinach & Goat’s Cheese Pizza. Each dish is crafted with love and premium ingredients, making it the perfect centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table.
Whether you’re dining with family or friends, Mama Lou’s promises a culinary experience that blends tradition, comfort, and indulgence. Visit Mama Lou’s at SM City Clark and SM City Bataan.
American cuisine for classic indulgence
Craving bold flavors this Thanksgiving? Buffalo Wings N Things brings the ultimate American classic to your Pinoy celebration! Indulge in their signature wings coated in rich, zesty sauces—from tangy Buffalo to fiery hot varieties—perfect for sharing with family and friends. Pair them with hearty sides and experience a taste of international comfort food right at SM City Pampanga, SM City Clark, and SM City Bataan. Celebrate gratitude with a kick of flavor!
Savor Japanese flavors this Thanksgiving with your barkada
Bring authentic Japanese flavors to your Thanksgiving celebration with Botejyu, Japan’s pioneer okonomiyaki and okosoba specialty restaurant. From their famous okonomiyaki to takoyaki and hearty rice bowls, every dish is crafted with traditional techniques and high-quality ingredients, offering a comforting yet sophisticated dining experience. Perfect for sharing with family and friends, Botejyu turns your holiday feast into a flavorful journey across Japan—right here at SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, SM City Bataan, SM City Cabanatuan, SM City Tarlac, SM City Marilao, SM City Baliwag and SM City Olongapo Central.
Filipino comfort food that tastes like home
A Pinoy Thanksgiving isn’t complete without our own favorites. Crispy sisig, palabok, sinigang, and kare-kare anchor the table with warmth and nostalgia–reminding us that gratitude always begins at home.
Modern Filipino cuisine for a familiar yet elevated flavor
For families who enjoy a blend of tradition and innovation, modern Filipino dishes from restaurants like Mesa have Crispchon, Crispy Pork Belly, Tinapa Rolls, and festive sharing sets to offer. Dishes like these add flair to any Thanksgiving salu-salo with classic Pinoy food, but dressed up for the occasion.
Celebrate Thanksgiving the Pinoy way at SM Supermalls
Make this Thanksgiving extra special at Skyranch Pampanga! Enjoy thrilling rides and stunning views with your family and barkada, then head to SM City Pampanga for a feast of international cuisines. From Asian favorites to Western classics, celebrate gratitude the Pinoy way—with laughter, good food, and unforgettable moments.
From November 22 to 30, SM Supermalls brings all these cuisines—and more—into one joyful celebration of gratitude. Enjoy exclusive group dining deals via SM Malls Online, indulge in Dining Feast bundles from select SM food tenants, and take advantage of exclusive promos and discounts at SM’s Game Park, Bowling, and Skating centers. Gratitude Masses will be held in SM malls on November 23 and 27 to honor the heart behind the celebration.
At the end of the day, Thanksgiving is about coming together—a value that Filipinos have mastered long before the holiday arrived on our shores. And at SM Supermalls, you can celebrate it with the world on your plate and your loved ones on your side.
Celebrate Pinoy Thanksgiving and stay updated on all things SM by visiting or following @SMSupermalls on social media!