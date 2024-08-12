Int'l Youth Day observed

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Sangguniang Kabataan Federation Pampanga Chapter

led the provincial government's

celebration of the International Youth Day on Monday, August 12.

A short program was held during the flag raising ceremonies attended by youth yesterday.

This year’s celebration runs with the theme “Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development Goals.”

This event highlighted the importance of the youth in advancing efforts for the digital age and information technology.

The Capitol had lined up activities for the month-long celebration.

On August 27, 2024, the second session of the Special Drug Education Center will be held.

The Leadership Training for Sangguniang Kabataan is scheduled for August 28, 2024. This will be followed by the Sangguniang Kabataan Mandatory Training on August 29.

The celebration will conclude with the Provincial Youth Congress on August 30, 2024.