Investing in tomorrow: SM Group elevates Scholarship Program with holistic approach

The SM Foundation, the social good arm of the SM Group, is ramping up its scholarship program by prioritizing a well-rounded student experience for its scholars.

This renewed focus goes beyond financial aid, aiming to nurture well-adjusted and successful graduates.

The foundation, in partnership with SM Retail and SM Supermalls, recently held a general assembly at SM City Clark for SM Scholars from Central Luzon—from Bulacan, Pampanga, Pangasinan to Cabanatuan, Tarlac, Bataan, and Zambales.

The assembly served as a platform for scholars to connect with their peers and mentors, build a lasting network, and gain a deeper understanding of the program's benefits.

Beyond academic support, the program offers valuable opportunities for professional development. SM scholars are presented with internship possibilities and exclusive job offers within the SM Group during academic breaks and upon graduation.

The exposure to the professional world aims to equip them with practical skills and a potential career path after completing their studies.

The SM Scholarship Program has a long history of supporting deserving students from underprivileged backgrounds. This emphasis on a holistic student experience underscores the foundation's commitment to nurturing the next generation of Filipino leaders.