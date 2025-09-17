Investment banker joins CDC Board

Investment banker Roberto A. Atendido has assumed his post as a member of the Board of Directors of Clark Development Corporation (CDC) on September 17.

A letter from the Board of Directors of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), dated August 18, 2025, confirmed that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has appointed Atendido as acting member of the CDC Board.

Atendido brings with him over four decades of investment banking experience, having worked in the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Indonesia, providing financial services to ASEAN-based clients.

According to his bionotes, Atendido organized and managed a joint venture financial company in Indonesia—a partnership among the PCIBank Group, a local Indonesian bank, and an Indonesian private firm.

He has also served on the board of several publicly listed and private companies engaged in banking, business process outsourcing, food and beverage, real estate, and other industries.

The new CDC director previously served as advisor to notable companies that went public and has been involved in major mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions.

Atendido was elected and confirmed by the CDC Board on September 17, and took his oath of office on the same day during a CDC Board of Directors meeting.

He earned his Bachelor of Science in Management Engineering with honors from Ateneo de Manila University, and holds a Master’s Degree in Business Management from the Asian Institute of Management.

Born on December 11, 1947 in Manila, Atendido is married to Fe Cecilia Tanjuakio. They have four children. (Press Release)