Investment firm upbeat on CSF 'property boom'

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Colliers International over the weekend pointed to the City of San Fernando in Pampanga for its upbeat trend and potential in the property development market.

During a media briefing at the Megaworld Capital Town Pampanga showroom here last Friday, Colliers Philippines research director Joey Bondoc said San Fernando is rising to be among the big players in the Central Luzon property market given recent findings in real estate development and indicators in the city.

He said that demand for residential and commercial properties in the City of San Fernando is seen to surge in the coming years due to consistent flow of remittances from overseas Filipino workers, strategic location, policy reforms, improved infrastructure, conducive business environment, plus a vibrant economy.

"Last year, there was a notable growth indicator in San Fernando's property developments and real estate market sector, resulting in increased demand for residential and commercial spaces in which the city has sufficient stock, which in turn would result in significant growth in real estate, driven by increased investment and development," he said.

Bondoc stressed San Fernando’s strategic location, with access to the North Luzon Expressway and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway and their connectors, Central Luzon Link Expressway, Clark International Airport and the rising Bulacan International Airport.

He said this is a "come on to both local and international investors."

"Add to this the amendments to the Right of Way Act and interim executive orders which are essential to enhance infrastructure development. Fair and equitable interest rates set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas are crucial for accessible financing in the housing market. Furthermore, increasing fiscal perks and tax breaks for developers will stimulate investment and boost housing supply, benefiting communities. Engaging stakeholders in the law-making process is vital for creating effective housing policies that address the needs of all parties involved,” Bondoc said.

He noted a rise in demand for mixed-use developments, reflecting changing consumer preferences and lifestyle trends.

Bondoc also cited the ongoing urbanization in San Fernando which presents numerous opportunities for developers and investors looking to capitalize on the city's potential.

“We believe that San Fernando’s vibrant economy and favorable business climate have established it as a key player in Pampanga’s real estate market. As development continues, we expect to see further growth and diversification in the property sector,” Bondoc said.