IPs in Aurora to get AV equipment from DOST

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Indigenous people (IP) communities in Aurora province will soon get audio-visual (AV) equipment from the Department of Science and Technology or DOST.

The DOST forged a memorandum of agreement with the municipal government of Casiguran to upgrade the science and technology education in the Sentrong Paaralan ng mga Agta in barangays Cozo and San Ildefonso.

Under the agreement, the Agta schools will receive P425,600 worth of audio visual equipment which will allow science teachers in upgrading their teaching methods in science and technology.

This would also entice Agta students to pursue higher fields of science and education, the DOST added.

The AV equipment consists of a 40-inch full high definition LED TV, router, and an all-in-one microserver desktop with software and a learning management system, multi-audiovisual and interactive material, and simulation tools for math and sciences.

The AV equipment package was made possible through the DOST's Grants-in-Aid Program, where 64 projects in the province have been funded and 43 accomplished, while 21 are in the process of implementation.