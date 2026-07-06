Irrigation canal to improve Candaba farmers' water supply

The provincial government of Pampanga said that a newly-completed 560-meter concrete irrigation canal in Barangay Sto. Rosario, Candaba town will reduce operating costs for farmers by providing a more efficient water supply to about 100 hectares of agricultural land.

The Capitol said the ₱3.97-million project was implemented following a 2024 request from the Ilog Mae Bao Farmers Association.

The concrete-lined canal is expected to allow water to reach farmlands faster, reducing diesel consumption and improving irrigation efficiency.

The provincial government said the project benefits the association's 30 members, who cultivate 62 hectares of farmland, as well as other farmers in the community.

Association chairman Ener Kabigting said the previous canal required more time and fuel to deliver water to their fields.

Vice Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda, together with local officials and representatives of the farmers' association, inspected the project last week.