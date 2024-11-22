Irrigator groups get aid from Capitol

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Four irrigator associations received financial assistance from the Provincial Government of Pampanga on Wednesday, November 20.

This is part of the initiative to help farmer groups who have been affected by the severe effects of the El Niño phenomenon.

Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda turned over the assistance to the associations at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

The Barangay Camba Farmers Irrigators Association received P150,000 while the Paroba Matamo Agriculture Cooperative received P600,000.

Meanwhile, the Barangay Sepung Ilog Farmers Irrigators Association was given P300,000 and the St. Augustine St. Anne Irrigators Association received P580,000.

The assistance was made possible through the initiative of Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda who approved Resolutions No. 3 and 7-2024 of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC).

Under these resolutions, fuel and electricity subsidies were provided to irrigator associations in Pampanga.

Some 27 irrigator associations have already received subsidies early this year.