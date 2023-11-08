Is Direk Brillante affected with "Moro's" exclusion from MMFF 2023

Kapampangan and Highly acclaimed director Brillante Mdendoza takes in stride the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023's decison to exclude his entry titled "Moro".

He humbly said,"Kung magsara ng door, may mag-o-open ng ano....ng malalaking bintana.

Despite its exclusion from this year's festival, Direk Brillante believes that there will be a proper venue for his latest "obra maestra" to be shown.

"Moro" is a powerhouse cast consisiting of: Baron Geisler, Laurice Guillen, Christopher de Leon, and Piolo Pascual.

According to some sources Direk Brillante is undergoing a negotiation on where exactly the film will be shown

However, he refuse to give details yet.

He explained,"Kasi ang Moro umiikot pa siya ngayon. Next month, pupunta ako sa Goa.

Direk Brillante is referring to the International Film Festival of India (IFI) which is held in Goa, India.

"Goa is the biggest, it's their 54th ano....Goa, India. Tapos magka-Calcutta pa siya.So, kumbaga, meron kaming Indian premiere na, malaking festival yun,e.

He also mentioned that foreign audience has good feedbacks on the movie.

"Tine-text ko nga si Direk Laurice nung nandoon kami sa Busan (South Korea). Sabi ko, 'Direk, sana narinig mo yung mga sinasabi nila sa pelikula natin.

"Unang-una sabi nila, ibang-iba sa 'Apag'

"Tapos, parang na-bring-up yung mga isyu sa Maguindanao.Tapos, nakuha nila yung mga rhetoric ng film.

"Yung brothers fighting over ano, yung piece of land, yung tribe and all. Tapos, yung generation of violence, and generations of yung conflict sa Mindanao.

"Tapos, ang pinakanakakatuwang comment nila, sabi nilang ganoom,'Are these professionaol actors?'Are they professional actors?'Are they from the region?''

"Hindi ba kapag artista ka at maririnig mo yun, nakaka-ano yun. Kasi nga ang salita nila Maguindanaon.

"Of course,hindi naman nila madi-differentiate yun from tagalog. Pero ramdam nila na ganoon ka-authenmtic.Kapag nagsasalita sila...Maguindanaon kasi" he narrates.

***