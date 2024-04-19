Is it the end for "Eat Bulaga"?

Is it true that "Eat Bulaga" is about to close?

Rumors are spreading like wildfire, the longest noontime running show is on the verge of closure?

According to some sources, Eat Bulaga's producers, Media Quest and TVJ Productions' main problem is the growing production cost.

Tito Sotto said "may mga sinungaling na nagkakalat na nalulugi raw tayo, at magsasara na raw tayo. Sabi ng mga sinungaling!"

Joey de Leon also commented "Tito, naiinggit lang ang mga yan dahil hindi sila kasali sa Top 5 longest-running show in the world."

"Eat Bulaga is on its 46th year airing on television, since its initial episode in 1979.