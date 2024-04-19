Is it the end for "Eat Bulaga"?

Is it true that "Eat Bulaga" is about to close?
Rumors are spreading like wildfire, the longest noontime running show is on the verge of closure?
According to some sources, Eat Bulaga's producers, Media Quest and TVJ Productions' main problem is the growing production cost.
Tito Sotto said "may mga sinungaling na nagkakalat na nalulugi raw tayo, at magsasara na raw tayo. Sabi ng mga sinungaling!"
Joey de Leon also commented "Tito, naiinggit lang ang mga yan dahil hindi sila kasali sa Top 5 longest-running show in the world."
"Eat Bulaga is on its 46th year airing on television, since its initial episode in 1979.
"I'm very flattered by those comments when people tell me that I'm a nice person. I feel happy because my parents always told me na just be nice to everyone, no matter who it is and you'll never know in the future what they can do for you or what you can do for them. Always just be a blessing to other people," said Andres Muhlach in an interview.
We all know that Andres is the eldest child of celebrity couple Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales.
Andres admits he never had a girlfriend in the past.
"I have actually never had a girlfriend in my whole life" he confessed.
Andres is now a certified contract star of Viva Artists Agency, Viva entertainment's talent management arm.
How would he comment now that he is being tagged as "Prince of Hearts".
"Honestly, it's very flattering. I appreciate it a lot".
Andres is basically a shy person.
Andrea's twin sister Atasha is now a mainstay co-host in "Eat Bulaga".
Some people say that Aga and Charlene did a wonderful job raising them.
"I would say that both my parents are very supportive with me and Tash, especially. They give us a few tips and pointers when it comes to work.
"Me and Tash, even if we are twins, we have our own identities, really. Our own personalities. Our own set of skills."