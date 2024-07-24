Is Jane de Leon dating Rob Gomez?

Darna lead star Jane de Leon was spotted eating ichiran ramen with co-star Rob Gomez in a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan.

Jane and Rob are both doing a film entitled "Strange Frequencies: Haunted Hospital" a Metro Manila Film Festival entry in December this year.

The actress uploaded a video where she was eating. After a few minutes, Rob appeared and sat next to Jane. This incident gave birth to the issue that they were dating.

"Nung time na may na-upload ako, minsan na nga lang mag-upload sa instagram, nahagip 'tong si Rob. Di namin alam nagka-article na kami," Jane explained in her recent interview.

"I feel bad lang rin Kay Rob kasi nagso-sorry siya sa akin. Sabi niya ng sakin, 'Jane, nadamay ka pa.'" she added.

Their movie scene was shot in a hospital in Taiwan. It is the Philippine adaptation of South Korean movie "Haunted Assylum".

Joining the cast are Enrique Gil, Alexa Miro and MJ Lastimosa.

The film was chosen as one of the 2024 MMFF entries.

If Jane is ready to fall in love again, it's the opposite for Rob.

Recently, Rob's ex-girlfriend, former beauty queen Shaila Rebortera, was reportedly engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend.

It was August of 2023 when Rob got into a controversy. Shaila uploaded a video stating that she has a child with Rob.

When Rob guested in "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda", he claimed he was single.

Now that both are single. Are they willing to play beautiful music together?