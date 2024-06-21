Is Kalangitan landfill closing?

The issue surrounding the fate of Kalangitan's landfill in Metro Clark is a complex and contentious one, with both sides presenting compelling arguments.

As Metro Clark Waste Management Corporation (MCWMC) asserts its right to continue operating the landfill based on a lease agreement that is valid for 50 years, the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) and Clark Development Corporation (CDC) are pushing for an alternative solution to address the region's waste management needs.

One of the main objections raised by MCWMC is that their lease agreement grants them the right to operate the landfill for 50 years, as per RA 7652 and E.O. 429.

They argue that the lease is not expiring in October, contrary to what CDC claims, and that they have invested in the facility based on this long-term agreement.

The company is seeking judicial intervention to ensure that the contract accurately reflects the agreed upon terms and to determine the correct period for the lease.

On the other hand, BCDA and CDC are concerned about the potential repercussions of allowing Kalangitan to continue operating past October.

They argue that there are alternative waste management facilities that can handle the region's waste volume and that it is in the best interest of the environment and public health to explore these options.

They also question the feasibility of MCWMC's claims that alternative facilities cannot be operational by October.

Another objection raised by MCWMC is the lack of response from CDC to their requests for clarification on the lease agreement.

They argue that they have been met with resistance and delays in resolving the issue, leading them to seek legal action to enforce their rights.

They stress the importance of an amicable solution that considers the impact on the millions of residents in Region 3 and Pangasinan, highlighting the need for a timely resolution to prevent a garbage crisis.

BCDA and CDC, on the other hand, are concerned about the potential environmental and health risks associated with allowing Kalangitan to continue operating past October.

They argue that it is their responsibility to ensure the proper management and disposal of waste in the region, and that exploring alternative solutions is crucial to address the growing waste volume.

They emphasize the need for a comprehensive and sustainable waste management plan that considers the long-term implications for the environment and public health.

The fate of Kalangitan's landfill in Metro Clark is an issue that requires careful consideration and deliberation.

While MCWMC asserts its right to continue operating the facility based on a 50-year lease agreement, BCDA and CDC are pushing for alternative solutions to address the region's waste management needs.

Ultimately, it will be up to the courts to decide on the best course of action, taking into account the competing interests and concerns of all parties involved.