Is the "Middle Child Syndrome" true?

While browsing my social media account, I chanced upon the reposted comments on the family picture recently uploaded by Cebuana vlogger Kryz Uy. In the original post, Uy proudly shared their moment with their newest child together with their two kids. Some netizens were quick to point out that the second child, who was in the far right portion, seemed to be "out of place" or "neglected" which is one of the signs of the so-called "Middle Child Syndrome."

To quote some of the comments:

"Malalaman mong middle child talaga kapag nasa gilid lagi kapag may fam. Picture. [sad emjoi]"

"Sevi the least favorite child [sad emjoi] favorite ka naman namin Seeevvvv [sad emjoi]"

I first heard of the "Middle Child Syndrome" from my college friend who happens to be the middle child in their family. As I remember it correctly, my friend shared that as a middle child, she is in the middle not being the oldest or the youngest. As the eldest among five siblings, I cannot share her thoughts and feelings since as the first child, I enjoy some level of authority and identity as the eldest child while being the youngest child like one of our friends as well, she enjoys being the "baby" of the family and has some immunity from punishments and other responsibilities.

So the question is, is there really a "Middle Child Syndrome"?

The middle child syndrome is a concept that refers to the belief that middle children often feel neglected or overlooked in comparison to their siblings. This phenomenon has been studied extensively in psychology and sociology, with researchers exploring the potential causes and effects of being a middle child.

One possible explanation for the middle child syndrome is birth order dynamics within families. Middle children may struggle to find their place within a family structure that often prioritizes the firstborn as the responsible leader and the youngest as the baby of the family. This can lead to feelings of insecurity or low self-esteem in middle children who feel overshadowed by their siblings.

In addition, middle children may also experience challenges related to parental attention and support. Research has shown that parents may inadvertently spend less time with their middle child due to competing demands from work, other siblings, or household responsibilities. This lack of attention can contribute to feelings of isolation or resentment in middle children, who may feel like they are constantly vying for recognition from their parents.

While being a middle child can sometimes be a challenging position to navigate within a family dynamic, there are strategies that middle children can employ to cope with these feelings and thrive in their unique position.

One way for middle children to cope is to focus on developing strong relationships with both their older and younger siblings. By fostering positive connections with all members of the family, middle children can feel more valued and supported within the familial unit. This can help alleviate feelings of being overlooked or neglected.

Another coping mechanism for middle children is to embrace their role as peacemakers within the family. Middle children often possess strong mediation skills and can use them to help resolve conflicts between siblings. By taking on this role, middle children can feel empowered and valued for their abilities.

Additionally, middle children should strive to carve out their own identity separate from their siblings. By pursuing interests and hobbies that are unique to them, middle children can establish a sense of individuality and self-worth outside of the shadow of their siblings.

In conclusion, being a middle child comes with its own set of challenges, but there are ways for individuals in this position to cope effectively. By fostering strong relationships with all family members, embracing their role as peacemakers, and establishing their own identity, middle children can thrive in their unique position within the family dynamic. Individual personalities play a significant role in shaping how birth order influences sibling relationships and by fostering open communication and understanding within families, parents can help mitigate any negative effects of the middle child syndrome and promote healthy relationships among siblings.