Isolated rain showers to continue to prevail across PH

MANILA – Most parts of the country will continue to experience isolated rain showers Tuesday due to the easterlies and intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the weather bureau said.

Zamboanga Peninsula and Palawan will have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Moderate to heavy rains in these areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. weather bulletin.

Aurora, Quezon, the Bicol Region, and Eastern Visayas will continue to experience isolated rain showers due to the easterlies.

Generally fair weather with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms will prevail over the rest of the country.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will also prevail across the archipelago.

Meanwhile, PAGASA forecaster Rhea Torres said a weather disturbance is unlikely to develop or affect the country in the next two to three days. (PNA)