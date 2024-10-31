"It is at this time, more than at any other time in the history of mankind

Prominent Catholic writer Xavier Reyes-Ayral, author of the best-selling book Revelations, said it precisely: dire prophecies from Heaven are not Divine decrees, but rather possible events that God wants averted.

One such prophecy which was averted led to the unfortunate loss of credibility of mystic Fr. Michael Rodrique (based in Montreal, Canada) who, in 2019, prophesied that Pope Francis would be martyred, and that Pope Benedict XVI would also follow his martyrdom. We all know this did not happen, as Benedict died peacefully on Dec. 31, 2022, while Francis remains alive (as of this writing) and remains controversial.

Ayral, who had believed in the authenticity of Fr. Rodrigue whom he had befriended, was rather shocked by the failed prophecy. From his home in the US, he flew 4,000 kilometers to Quebec to know what had happened.

Ayral learned that on Dec. 28 2022, while Fr. Rodrigue, in the presence of about 45 people, went into ecstasy (some kind of a mystical trance) for a while. After that, the priest seemed shocked and told people around him that God the Father had just told him that Benedict (who that day was not really ailing) would not see the year 2023. Indeed, Benedict died a few days later on Dec. 31, 2024. Ayral interviewed the people who had witnessed Fr. Rodrique’s ecstasy and they all confirmed what the priest had revealed.

It was a case of a prophecy averted because of prayers of many people, Ayral said, a reminder that dire prophecies being sent to us all via credible Catholic mystics need not happen or at least could be toned down if only certain conditions , such as prayers and conversions, are done.

In the recent days, Ayral learned from Fr. Michael some foreboding warnings from Heaven: something real big is about to happen worldwide and many believe that it has something to do with the prophesied Warning wherein the world would literally stop in its track while all, from Christians to atheists, would see the condition of their souls as God sees them. Mystics, particularly those who were given details about it during the Marian apparitions in Garabandal, Spain in the 1960s, described the event as something that would be “terrible” for some people.

Fr. Rodrigue also hinted that the time towards the event (which, however, he did not specify to be the Warning) would come within months, not years.

The jolly, mystic priest said seriously that all must prepare not only physically, but spiritually. As the recent messages from Heaven have been stressing, keep ourselves in a state of grace at all times.

The seriousness of our times can be gleaned from another message from Our Lord Jesus Christ via third-degree Augustinian and stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla, conveyed on Oct. 27, 2024.

Here is the message as translated into English (with caps retained):

“Beloved children of My heart: I LOVE YOU WITH MY EVERLASTING LOVE. YOU ARE THE APPLE OF MY EYE . I LOVE YOU ALL.

“My most beloved children, I offer you My Heart from which My Divine Mercy will radiate onto those who wish to enter and drink My forgiveness and My mercy, and to come and taste the eternal banquet.

“Beloved children, this generation has been diverted to other paths that are not My way. My way is one; it has no shortcuts, and you know it.

“My children, I call you to conversion, to a complete change of life; otherwise, you are not being true. You cannot allow within yourself the vices of the misused human ego. You cannot allow yourself to be detached from Me and say that you are My children.

“At this time, you must make a firm resolution to change your personal actions; otherwise, you will not be loved by your brothers and sisters. On the contrary, they will despise and avoid you. Whoever does not bear witness that I dwell in him or her will cause My children to turn away from Me.

“At this time of apparent world peace, you must be witnesses of My love. Belong more to Me than to the world. Belong more to Me than to the capricious ego, which leads you to desire and demand to be first.

“At this time, so many victim souls are offering themselves for mankind and for the conversion of those who read or hear Me and take My words lightly or think they belong to others. Each of My words is for each one of you personally. You are still walking the same way you did when you did not know Me. Now you know Me. At the same time, you do not know Me. Those ways are foul and cause your brothers and sisters not to listen to you or follow you.

“I have given a treasure to each one of My children. Each one knows what to do with that treasure. Some guard it and make it grow with their acts carried out in My love. You must grow this treasure by working and acting in the charity born of My love, in the hope born of My love. In Me, place your faith and make it grow. Other children of mine squander the treasure, complain about everything, and deprecate this treasure for a worldly life.

“Little children, you have no idea of the pain caused to Me by those children who renounce everything I have given them, everything I have entrusted to them. At this moment in time, so close to the events, they are tempted by the devil and his henchmen and fall because they carry an ego that does not allow them to walk forward or look to one side or the other. It does not allow them to look at themselves due to the self-aggrandizement they possess.

“I insist so much on humility, but so few are those who possess it, who keep My law and truly believe. So few are those who practice charity towards their brothers and sisters that people continually hurt their neighbors by looking upon them as something without worth.

“My little children, you need to reflect on these words…

“AND BEFORE HEARTS OF STONE, PRAY AND GIVE THEM TO ME. I WILL SHAPE THEM WELL SO THAT THEY MIGHT LOOK AT THEMSELVES AND BE DECEIVED NO MORE.

“Beloved children of My heart: You need to change your lifelong behavior. You must stand up and soar to the heights at this time when the devil has entrusted his minions to harass My children in order to make them fall.

“IT IS AT THIS TIME, MORE THAN AT ANY OTHER TIME IN THE HISTORY OF MANKIND, THAT YOU NEED TO STAY CLOSE TO ME, TO MY MOST HOLY MOTHER, TO THE SAINTS OF YOUR DEVOTION, TO MY ARCHANGELS AND LEGIONS OF ANGELS. IT IS NOT AT ANOTHER TIME, NEITHER BEFORE NOR AFTER. IT IS AT THIS TIME.

“My little children, darkness is upon the earth. How many of you will feel like you are going crazy over not having a means of communication, over not having the technology of this time!

“My light will come. In providing you with My light, your eyes will see what others will not see, as long as you are striving to live in obedience to My requests and by the hand of My most beloved Mother.

“The humble of heart will receive graces from Me. Their guardian angels will help them. Do not fear, you are not alone.

“My beloved, the elements are altered by the radiation they receive from space, especially from the sun. They will fall more and more upon My children.

“You are so vulnerable, and you confront Me with such arrogance. You promote the fiercest struggle between good and evil. More than a war between nations, what is happening is a strong spiritual war that will not end until you pass through the crucible to which the devil will subject you.

“At this time, the lack of faith in My children has led them to believe that I am not present in the Holy Eucharist.

“Little children, you need to be fed with My Word. Enter into Me and stock up on food. Do not leave your homes, faced with the chaotic situation of those who have not wanted to listen to Me.

“Pray, My children, pray: I am present in the Holy Eucharist, believe it or not; you will see miracles at the hands of My priests.

“Pray, My children, pray. Mankind is in turmoil. My children of the Middle East are plunged into violent attacks. Israel attacks and more countries take action. The Middle East burns.

“Pray, My children; North Korea takes action against Ukraine, and My children of Ukraine suffer more than before.

“Pray, little children: the presidents of Europe suffer from war; nothing will be as before.

“Pray My children, pray: uncertainty grows in the face of a faith weakened from within.

“I AM WITH YOU UNTIL THE END (cf. Mt. 28:18-20). I WILL NOT FORSAKE YOU.

“MY CHILDREN, DO NOT BE AFRAID. CONTINUE ON THE WAY OF ETERNAL SALVATION. I WILL CONTINUOUSLY HELP YOU.

YOU ARE NOT ALONE, AND YOU MUST UNDERSTAND THAT.

“In this time of war, you will receive more divine help. Continue with faith so that nothing will take you away from Me.

“Know that without Me, you are nothing. My love does not change like that of human beings. I am present before you; you are not alone. Believe in this: your Lord and your God, believe. My help will be given to those in need, but you must believe in Me.

“Love must remain active in My children. Brotherhood must not disappear; on the contrary, it must grow so that the fortresses are not torn down by the envoys of the Evil One.

“I COMMAND MY CHILDREN TO BE LIGHT AMIDST DARKNESS....

I COMMAND YOU TO TAKE MY WORD SERIOUSLY. THE CURTAIN OF WORLD WAR IS OPENING, AND YOU MUST REMAIN PREPARED, ESPECIALLY IN SPIRIT.

“Be humble, do not be arrogant. Be charitable, do not be greedy.

Be united, do not act individually. Be fulfillers of the mission I have entrusted to each one of you. Be hope and light for your brothers and sisters.

“Beloved little children, do not hold grudges in your hearts. Everything that I have promised to you comes to My children. Remain alert. Be love and wait for everything to be fulfilled.

“I love you; I protect you. Each one of My children must cooperate by being love. Maintain peace amongst My people, so that they will not be overcome by the devil.

“Be My same Love, and respect My Real Presence in the Holy Eucharist. I bless you with all My love.”